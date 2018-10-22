Kan. man jailed for alleged shoplifting, driving stolen vehicle

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for shoplifting and vehicle theft.

On October 19, Police were called to Walmart, 2900 S. Ninth in Salina for the report of a man who went through the self-checkout, paid for four packages of Kool-Aid, but concealed approximately $80 worth of other items that he took with him when he left the store, according Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The items taken included charcoal, four arrows, a phone case, a Nerf toy and a blanket. Walmart loss-prevention personnel witnessed the incident, according to Forrester.

Store personnel told police that the man and a woman were seen getting into a gray PT Cruiser type of vehicle that traveled from the store and north on Interstate I35.

Shortly thereafter, a Salina police officer pulled over a gray Chevrolet HHR at I-135 and Magnolia. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen from Lyon County on Wednesday, according to Forrester.

The suspect identified as Jacob Vaughan, 20, Salina, from the Walmart shoplifting case and the woman seen with him earlier were in the HHR.

Police arrested Vaughan and charged him with one count of felony possession of stolen property, one count of misdemeanor attempted theft, and one count of driving while suspended, according to Forrester. Vaughan also had a probation violation warrant out of Lyon County.