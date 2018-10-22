Great Bend student named a 2018-2019 VALUE scholar at Fort Hays State

Allison Muth, a Great Bend sophomore majoring in organizational leadership at Fort Hays State University, has been named one of six students to take part in the 2018-2019 Voss Advanced Leadership Undergraduate Experience at Fort Hays State University. The university’s Department of Leadership Studies selects participants from among applicants and from nominations by faculty and staff.

To complete the program, students will plan and implement a project in either civic and non-profit leadership, corporate leadership or leadership research. Mentors will coach students throughout the academic year. Scholars are awarded a $350 stipend each semester.

Muth will be mentored by Laura Dougherty, director of operations at the FHSU Foundation.

She is the daughter of Norbert and Stephanie Muth, Great Bend. In addition to seeking her Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership, she has a minor in music and is seeking a Leadership Studies Certificate, a Global Leadership Certificate, and a Human Resource Management Certificate. She plans to obtain her master’s degree in library science with a goal of serving as the director of a public library establishment. She has eight years of experience working for both public and academic libraries.

VALUE is a year-long, co-curricular experience designed to challenge and develop leadership skills in upperclassmen. The program has two objectives: 1) to teach students how to put ideas into action and implement, execute and transform a vision into reality; and 2) to promote teamwork and collaborative skills in order to be successful. Applicants must be juniors or seniors in good academic standing during their time in the program who have completed the leadership studies certificate and are willing to commit themselves to a deep degree of scholarship and service.



About VALUE

The Voss Advanced Leadership Undergraduate Experience is designed to develop the most promising undergraduates into powerful agents for good, following their educational experience at Fort Hays State University. For more information, contact Kaley Klaus, director, at krklaus@fhsu.edu or 785-628-4384.