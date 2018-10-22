Great Bend man arrested after victim found with a gunshot wound

On Saturday, October 20 at approximately 4:56 a.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to the 5900 block of Hemlock Dr. in reference to a shooting.

Upon officers arrival, they located a 33-year old female with a gunshot wound. Also located at the scene was Troy Tutak, age 36.

After questioning about the incident, Tutak was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail, and booked in lieu of bond. The victim was transported to KU Med Great Bend Campus, and

later flown to Wichita with critical injuries at the time of this release.

Tutak was arrested for aggravated battery with a bond set at $75,000. Tutak was also arrested and detained for a probation violation with no bond.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding this crime or any other crime please contact the Great Bend Police Dept at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.