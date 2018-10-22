Commissioners offer letter of Support to Sunflower Diversified Services

Barton County Commissioners Monday voted 4-0 to offer a requested letter of support to Sunflower Diversified Services as they seek a Kansas Department of Transportation grant to operate the General Transportation System. Jon Prescott serves as Executive Director of Sunflower.

According to Sunflower Transportation Manager Steve Long, the K-DOT grants are a huge part of funding for the transportation services that are provided in Barton, Rice, Rush, Stafford, and Pawnee County.

The cost to utilize the ride service is $2.00 per one way trip or advance ticket purchase of 20 trips for $40. Buses run Monday thru Friday from 5:30am to 10:00pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00am to 4:00pm.