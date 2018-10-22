GREAT BEND – Blake Mckinley Sullivan, 21, passed away October 18, 2018, in Manhattan, KS. He was born in Parsons, KS, on February 7, 1997, to John L., Jr. and Annie M. (Goscha) Sullivan.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Blake graduated from Great Bend High School in 2015, where he played basketball and golf. A senior, he attended Kansas State University as a full-time student studying management information systems with a minor in statistics. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Fraternity and cherished fellowship with family and friends, touching the lives of many people he knew.

Survivors include, his parents, John Jr. and Annie Sullivan of the home; sister, Erin Sullivan of Lincoln, NE; grandfathers, John L. Sullivan, Sr. of Logan, KS, and Donald Goscha of Norton, KS; aunts and uncles, Mary Sparks of Logan, KS, Allen and Teresa Hudson of Abilene, KS, Pat Goscha of Atwood, KS, Teresa and Alan Flores of St. Joseph, MO, and Craig and Mona Goscha of Lawrence, KS, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Ellen J. (Rundle) Sullivan, Alice (Peterson) Goscha, and Anne (Losey) Sullivan; and an uncle, Thomas Mckinley Sullivan.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein presiding. Graveside Interment will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 25, 2018, in Pleasant View Cemetery in Logan, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to Blake Mckinley Sullivan Memorial Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530