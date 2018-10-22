Birt arrested for attempted murder in Barton County

On Friday, October 19, at about 10:08 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 451 Northwest 40 Avenue to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, Sheriff’s officers identified Dustin Turner who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the left leg. Turner was transported to KU Medical Center in Great Bend by Great Bend Fire Department ambulance. Turner was admitted to KU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to quickly develop a suspect after interviewing several individuals. The suspect was identified as Kenneth Birt Jr. Birt was located in the 1000 block of Jackson Street in the City of Great Bend and placed under arrest.

Birt was booked on charges of attempted murder and is being held in the Barton County jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.