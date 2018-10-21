Volleyball: Ellinwood, Hoisington, Otis-Bison advance to state

Three area teams have advanced to next week’s State Volleyball tournaments.

The Ellinwood Eagles won the 2A Sub-State at Inman Saturday, defeating Hillsboro, Inman and Ellsworth. The Eagles (27-11) will face Smith Center (35-5) in their first match of pool play on Friday at 11:00 am in Hays at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

The Hoisington Cardinals won the 3A Sub-State at Cimarron by knocking off Southwestern Heights, Scott City and Cimarron. The Cardinals (16-24) will take on Burlington (37-3) in their first round match Friday at 4:30 pm at the Hutch Sports Arena.

Otis-Bison advanced to the 1A State Tournament in Emporia by winning the Ransom Sub-State with victories over Rawlins County and Thunder Ridge. The Cougars (28-12) will face Centralia in their first round match of pool play on Friday at 11:00 am at White Auditorium.

The Great Bend Lady Panthers season came to a close Saturday as they lost their first round match to McPherson 22-25, 8-25. The Lady Panthers end the season with a record of 13-15.