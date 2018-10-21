Tigers Escape Kearney with 29-26 Double Overtime Win Over Lopers

KEARNEY, Neb. – Fort Hays State used two overtime field goals from Dante Brown to escape with a 29-26 double overtime win at Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday (Oct. 20). The Tigers improved to 6-2 on the season, keeping their hopes alive for a second straight MIAA Championship, while the Lopers dropped to 4-4.

The Tigers definitely could have won the game in regulation, but a missed tackle on fourth down near midfield and dropped a pass that could have been an easy interception in the endzone with two seconds remaining. That allowed the Lopers to kick a game-tying 39-yard field goal as time expired. Dante Brown had just put the Tigers up 23-20 on a 46-yard field goal with 42 seconds remaining, but the defense could not seal the deal in regulation.

In overtime, FHSU had the ball first and could not convert a first down. Brown came on to connect on his fourth field goal of the game from 34 yards. UNK also came up shy of making a first down, so Brian Covarrubias came on to convert his fourth field goal of the day from 35 yards to end the first overtime session in a 26-26 tie.

The Tiger defense came up big on the first two plays of the second overtime session. Jose Delgado recorded a tackle for a two-yard loss and Doyin Jibowu thwarted a pass out in the flat with a tackle for a one-yard loss. The Lopers gained nine yards on third down, but a Covarrubias 36-yard field goal on fourth down sailed just wide to the right. FHSU methodically worked the ball down to the UNK 9-yard line and Brown came on to nail a 26-yard field goal to win the game, going a perfect 5-of-5 on attempts for the afternoon. With the field goal, Brown pushed his nation-leading field goal total to 20 and broke the FHSU single-season record of 16 in the process, owned by his predecessor Brandon Brown.

With the win, Fort Hays State head coach Chris Brown is tied for the all-time lead in wins at FHSU with 55, joining Bob Cortese. He has a chance to break the record next Saturday (Oct. 27) in Hays when the Tigers host Lindenwood University at 2 pm.