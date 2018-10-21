Sunday Sports Headlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Alan Bowman threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns while playing for the first time since suffering a partially collapsed lung as Texas Tech beat Kansas 48-16. The true freshman quarterback completed 36 of 47 passes while playing three weeks after the injury that sent him to the hospital. Antoine Wesley had nine catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyler Murray threw four touchdowns, Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon both had 100-yard rushing games and ninth-ranked Oklahoma won 52-27 at TCU. The Sooners rebounded from their only loss, which came at Texas two weeks ago in their last game. They beat TCU for the third time in 11 months. Oklahoma won its 18th consecutive true road game, never trailing after scoring touchdowns on each of its first four drives.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska built a four-touchdown lead in the first half and survived some nervous moments in the second before pulling away to beat Minnesota 53-28, giving Scott Frost his long-awaited first win as Cornhuskers coach and ending a program-record 10-game losing streak. A week after squandering a late 10-point lead at Northwestern and losing in overtime, the Huskers scored on three of their first four possessions on their way to a 28-0 lead.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Just about everybody on the bubble for NASCAR’s playoffs feels good about his chances of winning at Kansas Speedway in Sunday’s elimination race. Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and the rest of them have good track records at the place. Aric Almirola and Chase Elliott are also going for a win, even though they’re assured a spot in the next round.

National Headlines

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are National League champions after riding home runs by Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig to a 5-1 victory over the Brewers in Game 7 at Milwaukee. Bellinger gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead with a two-run blast off Jhoulys Chacin, who hadn’t allowed a run in the postseason. Puig put Los Angeles in control with a three-run shot before the Dodgers’ bullpen completed 4 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout ball.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Unranked Purdue pulled off Saturday’s biggest top-25 football stunner as D.J. Knox ran for three touchdowns and David Bough threw for three others in a 49-20 rout of second-ranked Ohio State. Knox finished with 128 yards, including scores of 42 and 40 yards in the fourth quarter. Blough was 25 of 43 with 378 yards and sealed the win with a 43-yard pass to Rondale Moore with 3:37 left.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 306 yards and hit four different receivers for TDs before leaving in the third quarter of top-ranked Alabama’s 58-21 dismantling of Tennessee at Knoxville. The 8-0 Crimson Tide held the Vols to minus-22 total yards while building a 28-0 lead in the first 11 1/2 minutes. Alabama is scoring 54.1 points per game and entered the weekend leading all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in that category.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Third-ranked Clemson blasted No. 16 N.C. State, 41-7. Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 308 yards and Travis Etienne rushed for three touchdowns to help the Tigers improve to 7-0 for the third time in four years. Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley managed just 156 yards passing after entering the game leading the ACC at more than 324 yards a game.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Michael Divinity Jr.’s interception set up Nick Brossette’s short touchdown run in fifth-ranked LSU’s 19-3 win against No. 22 Mississippi State. Cole Tracy kicked four field goals for the Tigers, who finished the game without Devin White after the linebacker was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter. The ejection means he can’t play the first half of LSU’s clash with Alabama.

Saturday Scores

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Milwaukee 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (1) Alabama 58 Tennessee 21

Final Purdue 49 (2) Ohio St. 20

Final (3) Clemson 41 (16) NC State 7

Final (5) LSU 19 (22) Mississippi St. 3

Final (6) Michigan 21 (24) Michigan St. 7

Final (9) Oklahoma 52 TCU 27

Final (10) UCF 37 East Carolina 10

Final (25) Washington St. 34 (12) Oregon 20

Final (14) Kentucky 14 Vanderbilt 7

Final (15) Washington 27 Colorado 13

Final (18) Penn St. 33 Indiana 28

Final (19) Iowa 23 Maryland 0

Final OT Temple 24 (20) Cincinnati 17

Final (21) South Florida 38 UConn 30

Final (23) Wisconsin 49 Illinois 20

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Toronto 117 Washington 113

Final Indiana 132 Brooklyn 112

Final Philadelphia 116 Orlando 115

Final Boston 103 N-Y Knicks 101

Final Detroit 118 Chicago 116

Final Charlotte 113 Miami 112

Final Dallas 140 Minnesota 136

Final Denver 119 Phoenix 91

Final Portland 121 San Antonio 108