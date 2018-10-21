Sheriff: Suspect in Kan. vehicle thefts wanted for questioning

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vehicle theft and asking the public for help to locate a suspect.

Ryan Lee Squires, 29, is wanted for questioning in reference to the alleged theft of two motor vehicles and is also wanted for an alleged parole violation, according to a social media report from the Geary County Sheriff.

Squires is described a white male, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds with red hair and a goatee. He was last seen in the area south of Grandview Plaza in Geary County, according to the sheriff’s department. Squires was wearing a white t-shirt, red pants and has full sleeve tattoos on both arms. He is possibly armed, the sheriff advised not to approach him, but contact law enforcement immediately.