Plans in place for Zoo Boo October 27th

Eagle Communications in conjunction with KSN and the city of Great Bend will present the annual Zoo Boo event Saturday night October 27th at the Great Bend Britt Spaugh Zoo. Zoo Boo combines the fun of Halloween costumes and treats with an opportunity to enjoy the fall setting at night in the zoo. Emily Goad is the Visitor Service Coordinator for the Great Bend Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Goad says Zoo Boo gets started at at 5:30 pm Saturday and will last until 8 pm.

More information on Zoo Boo can be found at Explore Great Bend on Facebook.