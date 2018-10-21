Lady Cougars get road win at Garden City

The Barton Community College volleyball team wrapped up the road portion of the season’s schedule Saturday with a 3-1 win at Garden City 25-14, 25-14, 25-27, and 25-14.

Barton improves to 8-5 in Jayhawk Conference play and 18-14 on the year while Garden City remains searching for its first victory in dropping to 0-14 and 0-29 on the season.

The Cougars look to hold or improve on their current fourth place and hosting a first round home playoff positioning in three home matches this week to conclude the regular season beginning with Monday’s 6:30 p.m. match against third place Hutchinson Community College (10-4, 16-14).

In conjunction of Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. first serve “Dig Pink” match versus fifth place Butler Community College (8-7, 15-13), the Cougars will conclude its silent auction with proceeds benefitting a local organization assisting those affected by cancer. Up for bid from now through the first set of the match with the Grizzlies are a commemorative volleyball and jersey signed by members of the 2018 volleyball program. Additional information can be found via the “BartonVolleyball” Facebook page, “BCCVolleyball” Twitter account, or contacting the coaching staff at either StephensonB@bartonccc.edu or LittletonT@bartonccc.edu.

Barton will finish up the regular season on Saturday with a 2:00 p.m. first serve against sixth place Independence Community College (5-8, 8-16) before turning attention to the Region VI playoffs beginning Wednesday, October 31.