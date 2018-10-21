Kansas community wants bar staff to get sex harassment training

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence city leaders want bar staff to be prepared to respond to predatory behavior, harassment and sexual assault.

Commissioners asked city staff last week to work with drinking establishments and other stakeholders in developing a training requirement.

Commissioner Jennifer Ananda says many alcohol-facilitated sexual assaults start at bars, and she proposed the change as a means to prevent sex crimes.

Assistant City Attorney Maria Garcia told the commission it would be possible to require the training as part of a local license that the city issues to drinking establishments, which is in addition to the state liquor license.

Details are being worked out over who should be required to receive the training and how often it would be required.