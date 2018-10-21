Barton Men and Women clinch Jayhawk West titles

bartonsports.com

Barton Men 2 NW Tech 1

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team captured the program’s ninth Jayhawk West crown with a 2-1 victory Saturday in Goodland over Northwest Kansas Technical College.

The Cougars conclude the regular season atop the Jayhawk West standings at 10-0-2 improving to 14-1-2 overall while the Mavericks finish at 2-7-2 and 2-9-2 on the season. The Cougars will have a six day wait to get back on the pitch as Barton will host the first round of the Region VI playoffs on Friday. Game time and opponent to be announced soon.

Barton Women 5 NW Tech 1

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team concluded the regular season Saturday in Goodland with a 5-1 victory at Northwest Kansas Technical College to earn their first Jayhawk West Conference championship since 2008.

The victory was one of two things needing to happen Saturday for Barton to earn just the program’s second conference championship as Hutchinson took care of the second part knocking off Cloud County in Concordia 4-3 to trigger a jubilant Cougar sideline 235 miles away.

Barton finished atop the standings at 12-1-1 and 13-3-1 on the year while the Mavericks finish at 3-10-1 and 3-10-2 on the season. The Cougars will next set its attention on post-season as Barton will host first round Region VI action on Thursday. Game time and opponent to be determined.