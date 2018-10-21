Barton Community College prepares to celebrate Academics Month

For the second straight year, Barton Community College has designated November as “Academics Month” at the school. According to Barton’s Dean of Academics Brian Howe, the idea of having a special month to celebrate academics at the school stemmed from a discussion that he had over a year ago with the Public Relations Director Brandon Steinert.

Brian Howe Audio

Howe tells us about the four area’s that will be highlighted next month during Academics Month and why they were chosen.

Brian Howe Audio

More information will be released soon concerning specific dates for events highlighting each of the four academic areas.

For more information visit gobarton.com