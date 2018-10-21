1 dead after I-70 rear-end semi crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Jeep Wrangler driven by Donald Ray Heckman, 73, Park City, Montana, was eastbound on Interstate 70 at Valencia Road.

The Jeep changed lanes in front of a 2015 Kenworth Semi and then reduced speed. The semi driven by Norman Vincent Leach, 43, Colorado Springs, Colorado, rear ended the Jeep.

Heckman was pronounced dead at the scene. Leach was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.