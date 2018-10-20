Week 8 Area High School Football Scores

Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend 49, Garden City 6
Dodge City 31, Liberal 6
Salina Central 43, Hays 21
Class 3A
Kingman 40, Larned 10
Pratt 49, Nickerson 14
Beloit 48, Russell 21
Class 2A
Hoisington 49, Norton 27
Cimarron 56, Ellinwood 0
Ellsworth 48, TMP 0
Lakin 46, Lyons 7
Sterling 42, SW Heights 34
Class 1A
Ellis 48, La Crosse 14
8-Man D-I
Central Plains 46, Macksville 0
Pratt-Skyline 54 St. John 6
Kinsley 42, Kiowa County 36
Ness City 28, Hodgeman County 26
Spearville 68, South Gray 22
Victoria 40, Stockton 18
8-Man D-II
Otis-Bison 56 Ingalls 6
Stafford 82, Satanta 36
Chase 56, Burrton 0
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Wilson 0
6-Man
Pawnee Heights 47, Rolla 0