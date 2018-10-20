Vice President visits with soldiers, law enforcement during Kansas trip

SHAWNEE COUNTY —After a stop in Wichita late Thursday to support Kansas Secretary of State and Gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach, Vice President Mike Pence spent a portion of Friday visiting with members of the Kansas Air National Guard 190th Air Refueling Wing Base in Topeka.

Honored to talk with members of the Kansas Air National Guard 190th Air Refueling Wing Base in Topeka, Kansas! They’re patriots, and I’m thankful for their service to the Nation as they protect our freedom, our families, and our very way of life. pic.twitter.com/wEhi8Ad093 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 19, 2018

Great to see courageous members of our Armed Forces at @22ARW this morning in Kansas. Honored to meet them and grateful for everything they do to keep our Nation safe. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vnPyXY7LoP — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 19, 2018

The Vice President also took time to meet with members of law enforcement community in Topeka before attending a reception in for Kansas 2nddistrict congressional candidate Steve Watkins.

Honored to meet with members of law enforcement in Topeka. They’re working every day to protect our safety & we’re grateful for their extraordinary service to Kansas families. pic.twitter.com/xHH1LhhzBN — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 19, 2018

Former state House Minority Leader Paul Davis and Watkins are in a tight race to win the seat currently held by Lynn Jenkins.