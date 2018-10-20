Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Vice President visits with soldiers, law enforcement during Kansas trip

by

SHAWNEE COUNTY —After a stop in Wichita late Thursday to support Kansas Secretary of State and Gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach, Vice President Mike Pence spent a portion of Friday visiting with members of the Kansas Air National Guard 190th Air Refueling Wing Base in Topeka.

The Vice President also took time to meet with members of law enforcement community in Topeka before attending a reception in for Kansas 2nddistrict congressional candidate Steve Watkins.

Former state House Minority Leader Paul Davis and Watkins are in a tight race to win the seat currently held by Lynn Jenkins.