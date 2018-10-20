U.S. Swine Industry On-Edge with Disease Outbreaks Over Seas

Barrett Simon, Livestock Agent

African Swine Fever is currently wreaking havoc on the foundation of China’s commercial swine production. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has reported nearly a five percent reduction of the Chinese sow herd, and a whole percent of that has taken place between August and September.

Animal disease outbreak is a major factor in the reduction of China’s hog populations, and African Swine Fever is just one variable in that equation. If we follow simple laws of supply and demand, a competitor’s misfortune should be our good fortune, right? While there is truth to that statement, large scale players in the U.S. swine industry are more focused on the vastly detrimental effects a disease outbreak in our own country could have. Some go as far as to say it would completely cripple our current export markets.

What is African Swine Fever? The disease is accompanied and produced by hemorrhages. Though they are clinically unrelated, symptoms of African Swine Fever show great resemblance to those of Classical Swine Fever (hog cholera). Clinical signs include: lethargy and increased body temperatures, yellowish stool, and discoloration to the ears, lower body, and abdomen. Acute forms of the disease have a short incubation period followed by the previously listed signs and will most often prove fatal within five to ten days. Throw in the fact that aborted pregnancies are usually the first sign of the disease and you can see where this becomes extremely detrimental from a financial standpoint.

For now, African Swine Fever has still not entered the United States, with the closest known case being in Haiti and dating back to the 1980’s. However, along with other large scale, dangerous diseases such as Foot-and-Mouth, it has the pork industry on alert. Industry experts are studying countries in Europe that have been successful in preventing an outbreak or an entry into their own food supply, even though the disease has run rampant all around them. Dr. Liz Wagstrom, NPPC chief veterinarian, states that Poland, Denmark, and Germany are major exporting countries and that any outbreak within their production system would put global trade at a standstill.

For more information on swine production systems, diseases, and management tactics reach out to your local extension office or come visit with me in Mankato at any time. In regards to animal disease traceability, mark your calendars for November 5th where we are hosting an informative meeting on the current CattleTrace pilot program going on across the state of Kansas. K-State Research and Extension is partnering with the Beef Cattle Institute, Kansas Department of Agriculture, and the Kansas Livestock Association to kick off a producer driven disease traceability program and serving as the template program for the entire nation. If you have seen CattleTrace advertised and are curious about what it means to your operation, join us in Mankato for a free meal and great conversation about the program. There is no cost to attend, but RSVP’s are due by Friday, November 2nd.