Public voting contest to name Sumatran tiger cub at Kansas zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka Zoo officials have revealed that of the four rare Sumatran tiger cubs born there earlier this week, three are male and one is female.

The tiger cubs will soon be named. Zoo director Brendan Wiley says the female’s name will be decided by zoo staff, docents, interns and volunteers, and one of the males will named by a family that has long supported the zoo. Another will be named by Blind Tiger Brewery, a zoo business partner. The last cub’s name will be selected through a public voting contest. The public has until Oct. 27 to choose from the names Badar, Eka or Lestari.

Hundreds of people watched as streaming webcams captured Sumatran tiger Jingga giving birth to the four cubs on Monday.