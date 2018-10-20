Police: Kansas felon won’t get his gun returned

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a weapons charge.

Just before 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the area of the 700 block of NE Kellam in Topeka on an unknown trouble call, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Dispatch advised that they could hear someone yelling, “Give me back my gun.”

Upon arrival, officers determined that the call was regarding a domestic disturbance. Further investigation determined that Jeremy McCulley, 34 years of age, was in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police transported McClulley to Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of crimes related to this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police.