Police: 35-year-old Kansas man critically wounded in shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and searching for suspect.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a walk-in shooting call at St. Joseph Hospital, 3600 E. Harry, according to officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, police located the a 35-year-old male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical condition.

The investigation revealed the victim and a group of unknown individuals got into a verbal argument outside the Lion’s Den Club, 6305 E. Harry. Multiple gunshots were then fired by an unknown suspect which struck the victim. A patron at the club transported him to the hospital, according to Davidson.

Anyone with any additional information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407.