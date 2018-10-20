Planning for Great Bend’s future

When George Kolb served as the Interim City Administrator for Great Bend, he stressed the importance of the city having a strategic plan that would help the community determine “What the city wanted to be when it grew up.” Current City Administrator Kendal Francis agrees with that statement and says there are current initiatives underway in Great Bend to accomplish exactly that.

Kendal Francis Audio

Francis says another initiative to help plan Great Bend’s future is the Community Visioning Group which is being spearheaded by the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals Group.

Kendal Francis Audio

That visioning group has already spent time gathering information about the community in hopes of developing a plan to bring Great Bend into the future. The master plan of is set to be revealed at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce banquet next February.

You can learn more about the committee and its goals at gbbetter.com.