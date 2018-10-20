Panther Boys Cross Country qualifies for 5A State

The Great Bend Panther Boys Cross Country team has qualified for next Saturday’s State meet at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence.

Great Bend used their depth to finish second behind first place Andover who won the meet with 29 points, just 4 points ahead of the Panthers. Great Bend was able to group four runners between 6th and 12th place led by Collin Hammond’s 6th place finish.

The Panther girls did not qualify as a team but two Lady Panthers will run next week at Lawrence afterEmilia Diaz finished 5th while McKenna Esfeld took 7th.

5A Regional Cross Country at Newton

Boys

Team Scores

Rank Team Total 1 2 3 4 5 *6 *7 *8 *9

1 Andover 29 1 2 5 10 11 15 29

2 Great Bend 47 6 7 8 12 14 25 33

3 Newton 86 4 9 21 22 30 35 41

4 Salina-South 106 3 13 24 32 34 39 40

5 Salina-Central 156 16 20 28 44 48 54 62

6 McPherson 180 19 31 36 43 51 58 61

7 Wichita-Heights 181 17 23 37 49 55 60 63

8 Valley Center 187 18 27 45 47 50 56 57

9 Hays 204 26 38 42 46 52 53 59

Name Year School Finals Points

1 Moen, Asher 12 Andover 16:53.66 1

6 Hammond, Collin 11 Great Bend 17:29.06 6

7 Tomlin, Joshua 11 Great Bend 17:33.59 7

8 Cauley, Sage 11 Great Bend 17:44.50 8

12 Hammond, Evan 11 Great Bend 18:06.81 12

14 Nicholson, Ryan 11 Great Bend 18:10.00 14

25 Smith, Alex 11 Great Bend 19:02.84 25

33 Wasson, Malachi 9 Great Bend 19:23.94 33

Girls

Team Scores

1 Hays 63 5 7 16 17 18 30 35

2 Newton 66 2 10 13 15 26 43 44

3 Salina-Central 81 1 8 9 31 32 46

4 Salina-South 89 6 19 20 21 23 28 42

5 Andover 109 3 11 14 40 41

6 McPherson 116 12 22 24 25 33 38 39

7 Valley Center 130 4 27 29 34 36 37 45

Name Year School Finals Points

1 Cobb, Kayden 11 Salina-Central 20:41.25 1

5 Diaz, Emilia 9 Great Bend 21:21.03

7 Esfeld, McKenna 11 Great Bend 21:30.81

34 Loomis, Emma 9 Great Bend 23:39.62