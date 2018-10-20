Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, October 22, 2018 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the October 1, 2018, and the October 8, 2018, Regular Meetings.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of October 1, 2018, and ending October 15, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. SUNFLOWER DIVERSIFIED SERVICES: Letter of Support:

-Sunflower Diversified Services has requested a Letter of Support for a Kansas Department of

Transportation (KDOT) grant application. Monies provided by KDOT would be used to

continue the operation of the General Public Transportation System. Steve Long, Sunflower

Diversified Services, will provide details.

C. KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES: Annual Meeting Report:

-The Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) held its Annual Meeting beginning October 15,

2018, in Overland Park. One item of note determined at the meeting was the Legislative Policy

Statement for 2019. It is anticipated that the attendees will join in providing a public report.

D. APPRAISER’S OFFICE: International Association of Assessing Officers:

-Barb Esfeld, County Appraiser, is the President of the Kansas County Appraiser’s Association

(KCAA). As such, the KCAA sponsored her attendance at the 2018 Annual Business

Conference of the International Association of Assessing Officers. Ms. Esfeld will detail her

experience.

E. REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL: Barton County Computers and Laptops:

-Extended support for Microsoft Windows 7 sends January, 2020. It is prudent to plan for

computer replacement at this time. As such, the County issued a Request for Proposal for the

purchase of 27 desktop- and 12 laptop-computers. Since that time, another desktop has been

added to the replacement list. After reviewing bids, the Information Technology Department

recommends that the SHI bid of $35,366.08 be accepted. John Debes, Information Technology

Director, will provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-The Annual Tax Sale will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 23, 2018, in the Conference

Room of the Barton County Courthouse. Commissioner Kenny Schremmer will conduct the

auction. Parcels can be viewed on-line at www.bartoncounty.org.

-County officials have been invited to a Ribbon Cutting at Kensington Square, 2408A Adams,

Great Bend, Kansas, by Housing Opportunities, Inc. The event begins at 1:30 p.m. and includes

a tour and refreshments.

APPOINTMENTS: OCTOBER 22, 2018

9:45 a.m. or after the close of the Commission agenda meeting – Proposed revisions to the

Floodplain Resolution – Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager, and Barry McManaman,

County Engineer

10:15 a.m. – Training the Trainer for ACEs and Trauma Informed Systems – Shelly Schneider,

Health Director; Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director; and Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services

10:30 a.m. – Reinvestment Grant, Kansas Department of Corrections – Ms. Woodmansee

10:45 a.m. – Program Update – Cottonwood Extension District

11:00 a.m. – Rebuild of a scraper – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator

11:15 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Mr. Hathcock and Donna Zimmerman, County

Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Juvenile

Services Department are scheduled for October 25, 2018.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, October 29, 2018.

VII. ADJOURN.