K-State Research and Extension focusing on Opioid addiction

Opioids are a class of drugs that include powerful prescription pain relievers that bind to opioid receptors in the body to relieve pain. These drugs also carry significant risks for addiction and overdose. The Opioid Crisis: What You Need to Know is an eight-page fact sheet by K-State Research and Extension adult development and aging specialist Erin Yelland that provides information about Opioids and the associated risks all in one publication.

Yellend says Opioids are often prescribed as a short term pain medication following an injury or surgery but she says it’s possible to become addicted to opioids before the prescription runs out.

In addition to producing the fact sheet, Yelland says K-State Research and Extension agents are hosting forums and talking to community members about opioids and the opioid crisis.

According to a 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, about 54% of people misusing or abusing prescription pain relievers got them from family or friends. To prevent others from accessing your medications, especially opioids, Yelland says the American Medical Association suggests storing them out of reach of children, and in a safe place – preferably one that can be locked.