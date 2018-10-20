Friday Statewide Football Scores

Friday Kansas Prep Scores
Abilene 26, Ulysses 21
Altoona-Midway 36, Crest 20
Andale 35, Cheney 13
Andover Central 20, Arkansas City 17
Ashland 47, Deerfield 0
Atchison County 50, Horton 20
Augusta 28, El Dorado 20
Axtell 76, Doniphan West 28
BV North 61, St. James Academy 28
BV Randolph 52, Lakeside 6
Basehor-Linwood 37, KC Schlagle 18
Beloit 48, Russell 21
Bennington 58, Goessel 30
Bishop Miege 55, BV Northwest 14
Blue Valley 42, BV West 14
Bucklin 48, Minneola 42
Buhler 28, Winfield 21
Burden Central 32, Cedar Vale/Dexter 20
Burlingame 54, Lebo 26
Burlington 36, Anderson County 20
Caldwell 38, Medicine Lodge 20
Caney Valley 24, Baxter Springs 0
Canton-Galva 56, Herington 0
Central Plains 46, Macksville 0
Centralia 49, Valley Heights 22
Centre 68, Marais des Cygnes Valley 12
Chase 56, Burrton 6
Cimarron 56, Ellinwood 0
Clifton-Clyde 46, Lincoln 0
Colby 61, Goodland 10
Conway Springs 28, Garden Plain 7
Derby 35, Maize 21
Dighton 67, Wheatland-Grinnell 8
Dodge City 31, Liberal 6
Douglass 65, Belle Plaine 14
Ellis 48, La Crosse 14
Ellsworth 48, Hays-TMP-Marian 0
Emporia 23, Junction City 20
Erie 20, Northeast-Arma 6
Eureka 27, Cherryvale 12
Fairfield-Cunningham 28, Norwich 20
Fort Scott 21, Eudora 14, OT
Frontenac 35, Columbus 14
Galena 52, Parsons 14
Gardner-Edgerton 35, SM West 14
Girard 43, Osawatomie 0
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 56, Tescott 6
Goddard 36, Andover 3
Goddard-Eisenhower 34, Valley Center 20
Golden Plains def. Western Plains-Healy, forfeit
Great Bend 49, Garden City 6
Greeley County 62, Quinter 16
Halstead 30, Chapman 22
Hanover 46, Frankfort 0
Hartford 46, Rural Vista 14
Hesston 54, Clay Center 0
Hill City 46, Washington County 20
Hoisington 49, Norton 27
Hoxie 74, Trego 28
Hugoton 14, Holcomb 7
Humboldt 54, Southeast 12
Hutchinson Central Christian 64, South Haven 12
Hutchinson Trinity 26, Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 22
Jackson Heights 47, Lyndon 8
Jayhawk Linn 26, Riverton 21
KC Piper 69, Bonner Springs 20
KC Washington 48, KC Turner 26
KC Wyandotte 39, KC Harmon 12
Kapaun Mount Carmel 33, Wichita Heights 7
Kingman 40, Larned 10
Kinsley 42, Kiowa County 36
Labette County 52, Chanute 15
Lakin 46, Lyons 7
ansing 27, Shawnee Heights 19
Lawrence Free State 28, Lawrence 13
Little River 48, Moundridge 46
Louisburg 25, Paola 7
Madison/Hamilton 56, Chase County 8
Maize South 59, Wichita North 22
Manhattan 58, Highland Park 0
Maranatha Academy 54, Valley Falls 8
Marion 68, Bluestem 14
Marmaton Valley 58, Chetopa 12
Marysville 69, Hiawatha 0
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 27, Nemaha Central 25
McPherson 56, Circle 12
Meade 49, Sublette 14
Mill Valley 56, BV Southwest 7
Moscow 61, Fowler 34
Mulvane 14, Wellington 13
Neodesha 35, Fredonia 20
Ness City 28, Hodgeman County 26
Northern Valley 70, Logan/Palco 34
Olathe East 40, Olathe South 25
Olathe North 63, Olathe Northwest 42
Olpe 28, Hillsboro 6
Onaga 36, Wetmore 18
Osage City 38, McLouth 18
Osborne 58, Thunder Ridge 12
Oswego 38, Flinthills 18
Otis-Bison 56, Ingalls 6
Pawnee Heights 47, Rolla 0
Perry-Lecompton 77, KC Bishop Ward 0
Phillipsburg 61, Minneapolis 6
Pike Valley 58, Linn 8
Pittsburg 49, DeSoto 35
Pittsburg Colgan 48, Uniontown 8
Plainville 56, Oakley 13
Pleasant Ridge 24, Riverside 18
Pleasanton 44, Yates Center 13
Prairie View 42, Iola 14
Pratt 49, Nickerson 14
Remington 43, Wichita Independent 14
Riley County 48, St. Mary’s 0
Rock Hills 34, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 12
Rose Hill 42, Independence 7
Rossville 34, Mission Valley 6
SM North 56, Leavenworth 13
SM South 49, SM Northwest 41
Sabetha 48, Royal Valley 0
Salina Central 43, Hays 21
Salina Sacred Heart 37, Republic County 6
Santa Fe Trail 33, Jefferson West 29
Scott City 43, Concordia 20
Sedan 62, West Elk 8
Sedgwick 49, Inman 14
Silver Lake def. Oskaloosa, forfeit
Smith Center 15, Ell-Saline 8
Smoky Valley 32, Rock Creek 0
Solomon 48, Peabody-Burns 0
South Barber 58, Pretty Prairie 0
South Central 38, Attica/Argonia 22
Southeast Saline 21, Council Grove 16
Spearville 68, South Gray 22
Spring Hill 35, Baldwin 7
St. Francis 58, Rawlins County 8
St. Paul 46, Southern Coffey 36
Stafford 82, Satanta 36
Sterling 42, Southwestern Hts. 34, OT
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Wilson 0
Syracuse 38, Stanton County 8
Tonganoxie 31, Ottawa 13
Topeka 56, Topeka West 20
Topeka Hayden 36, Wellsville 0
Troy 54, Jefferson North 8
Udall 48, Oxford 0
Victoria 40, Stockton 18
Wabaunsee 16, Northern Heights 7
Wallace County 20, Triplains-Brewster 8
Wamego 41, Holton 34
Washburn Rural 20, Topeka Seaman 7
Waverly 40, Wakefield 8
Weskan 92, Cheylin 46
West Franklin 63, Central Heights 0
Wichita Bishop Carroll 52, Wichita South 6
Wichita Campus 49, Hutchinson 14
Wichita Collegiate 35, Clearwater 28
Wichita County 62, Oberlin-Decatur 12
Wichita Northwest 61, Wichita Southeast 12
Wichita Sunrise 72, St. John’s Military 32
Wichita Trinity 27, Haven 8
Wichita West 28, Wichita East 7
