First Shopping Spree Finalist Selected on Saturday

The $10,000 Shop at Home for the Holidays Shopping Spree begins this weekend. The promotion presented by Bauer Computers and Moeder Plumbing Heating and Air will award one winner the opportunity to spend $10,000 for the Holiday with the local participating businesses. The first Instant Finalist will be selected Saturday from the entrants who visit Great Bend Appliance Furniture and Sleep source between 10am and 5pm. Contestants can also register daily at all participating sponsor locations. Official rules are printed on each entry blank. Be watching and listening to your favorite Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting stations for information on future Instant Finalist Day location.

