24/7 Travel Stores in Kansas to help local food banks

The 24/7 Travel Stores across Kansas are helping to fight hunger in their communities.
Food Bank Fill-Up is a 10-day event in which five cents for every gallon of gas sold at 24/7 Travel Stores is donated to local food banks. The event is scheduled for Monday through October 31.
Hunger is so often an invisible tragedy in communities. The 24/7 Travel Stores’ idea is that by partnering with their customers and local food banks, they can help to improve their communities.
Food banks that will benefit from the Food Bank Fill-up program include the following.
- Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank
- Genesis Food Bank of Sherman County in Goodland
- Genesis Food Bank of Thomas County in Colby
- Trego County Food Pantry in WaKeeney
- St. Joseph Food Bank in Hays
- Russell County Food Bank in Russell
- McPherson County Food Bank in McPherson
- Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank in Abilene
- Community Health Ministry in Maple Hill