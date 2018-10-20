24/7 Travel Stores in Kansas to help local food banks

The 24/7 Travel Stores across Kansas are helping to fight hunger in their communities.

Food Bank Fill-Up is a 10-day event in which five cents for every gallon of gas sold at 24/7 Travel Stores is donated to local food banks. The event is scheduled for Monday through October 31.

Hunger is so often an invisible tragedy in communities. The 24/7 Travel Stores’ idea is that by partnering with their customers and local food banks, they can help to improve their communities.

Food banks that will benefit from the Food Bank Fill-up program include the following.

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Genesis Food Bank of Sherman County in Goodland

Genesis Food Bank of Thomas County in Colby

Trego County Food Pantry in WaKeeney

St. Joseph Food Bank in Hays

Russell County Food Bank in Russell

McPherson County Food Bank in McPherson

Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank in Abilene

Community Health Ministry in Maple Hill