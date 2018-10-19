UPDATE: Sheriff identifies Kan. man who died in home roofing accident

JACKSON COUNTY— Authorities say one man was killed and another had to have his arm amputated after a mobile crane overturned at a roofing job site in northeast Kansas.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says the men were in a lift basket that was 30 feet in the air when the crane toppled over Wednesday afternoon in Holton. John Zibell, 66, Holton, was killed. The surviving victim identified as Zachary Estrada, 29, Holton was transferred to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City.

Morse says the crane, which was being used to access the roof of a three-story house, was sitting on ground that was sloped and soft from recent rains. He says federal officials are investigating the cause.

Morse described what happened as “traumatic, grim and horrid.”

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.

