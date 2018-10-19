UPDATE: Police catch home burglary suspect in Ellis County

Police in Hays arrested burglary suspect Larry Shifflet Friday evening, according to Assistant Police Chief Brian Dawson.

———-

ELLIS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are looking for an aggravated burglary suspect, according to a media release from police in Hays.

On Friday, two people were at a house that was burglarized. The woman that was involved has been arrested and their vehicle has been impounded, according to police.

Authorities are looking for the other suspect identified as 42-year-old Larry Wayne Shifflett.

He is not from Kansas and police believe he is still at large in Hays on foot.

Shifflett is described as weighting 150-180 pounds and may be armed so do not approach him. Please lock your home and vehicle doors. If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Shifflett please contact the Hays Police Department Dispatch at (785) 625-1011.