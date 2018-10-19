Police: 2 basketball players arrested for robbery in McPherson

MCPHERSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have two suspects in custody.

Just after 3a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at Holiday Inn Express Hotel, 2302 E. Kansas Avenue in McPherson, according to a media release.

The hotel clerk reported that two black males came into the hotel, with their faces covered, armed with a hand gun and demanded money.

The clerk complied and gave the suspects $171.00 cash from the cash register. One of the suspects took the Clerk into a back room, while the other suspect attempted, unsuccessfully, to break into an ATM inside the Hotel, causing damage to the ATM.

The suspects then fled from the Hotel. The Clerk told Officers, she recognized the clothing one of the suspects was wearing, a red hoodie, as that of a black male, who had been in the Hotel just prior to the robbery, and left in a red SUV.

While responding to the report of the robbery, police observed a red Saturn Vue SUV, with the back license plate covered by a plastic bag, traveling west on Kansas Avenue from the area of the Hotel. Officers also saw a red hoodie lying in the street on Kansas Avenue, were the SUV had traveled. Officers stopped the SUV in the 200 Block of South Maple Street, and identified the driver as 18 year-old Rodric D. Artmore and his passenger, as 19 year-old Brian Ard Jr., both from Texas. Officers found a hand gun and cash in the SUV. Officers arrested Artmore and Ard for Aggravated Robbery, Kidnapping, and Criminal Damage to Property. Artmore and Ard were booked into the McPherson County Jail, with their bond set at $20,500 each. Follow-up Investigation continues by our Investigations Section. In August, Central Christian announced Rodic Artmore a 6-foot-1 guard from Dickinson High School in Houston, TX and Brian Ard, a 6-foot-1 guard from North Shore High School in Houston, TX., were joining the basketball team.