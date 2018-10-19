Panthers fall in overtime 4-3 at McPherson

The Great Bend Panther soccer team closed the regular season Thursday with a 4-3 overtime loss at McPherson. The Bullpups Rhett Edmonson scored the wining goal six minutes in the overtime session to give Mac the victory.

Great Bend, who got two first half goals from Dani Franco, led 2-1 at halftime before the Bullpups took the lead 3-2 with back to back goals before the Panthers Chiny Sanchez scored on a penalty kick to set up overtime where the Edmonson goal won it.

Great Bend finishes the regular season with a record of 6-10 and now awaits their first round post season pairing. McPherson heads to the post season with a record of 12-4.