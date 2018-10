OCTOBER 19, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: TOYOTA RIMS 8X18, 2 20.8X42 TRACTOR TIRES, 1990 CHEVY SHORT WIDE BED PU. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 5 STORM DOORS 35X80, B & FOOD PROCESSOR, BOYS & GIRLS BICYCLES. WANTED: AUTO 2000/20005 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: 2002 DODGE RAM QUAD CAB 4X4. 620-257-8471

FOR SALE: 2003 HARLEY DAVIDSON DYNO LO-RIDER MOTORCYCLE OR TRADE FOR A TRUCK/AUTO, 20′ EXTENSION LADDER, LANDSCAPING ROCK. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, PEACOCK FEATHERS, 2 10 GALLON AQUARIUMS W/EXTRAS. 620-792-7074

WANTED: OLDER MOTORHOME 24′ OR LESS. 620-640-7432

FOR SALE: KEURIG 1 CUP COFFEE CUP, WATER TOWER/DISPENSER. WANTED: TIRE 235/70/16 620-653-2367

FOR SALE: TREK BICYCLE 21 SPD. 620-264-0819

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN TABLE SAW. WANTED: 1970’S CHEVY 4WD. 620-282-2117

FOR SALE: DUCK HUNTING 5 HP MOTOR. 620-786-0929

FOR SALE: 2007 FORD ECONOLINE VAN (HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE/LIFT) W/NEW PARTS, 620-527-1020 620-639-2150

FOR SALE: RADIO, 2 DVD PLAYERS. 620-527-1020

FOR SALE: MEDICINE CABINET, BATHROOM SINK. WANTED: FEMALE COCKATIEL. 620-617-3505

FOR SALE: QUEEN SIZE DOWN FILLED PILLOW TOP COMFORTER, SOLID WOOD TABLE W/3 CHAIRS, 3 ANTIQUE TRUNKS. 620-617-5136

FOR SALE: HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS WITCHES, BLOWUP OF A SKELTON PLAYING PIANO & MORE, CHRISTMAS GARLAND. 620-792-3482

FOR SALE: BARNETT CROSS BOW QUAD 400 W/EXTRAS. 785-658-5704

FOR SALE: 8X18 FLAT BED TRAILER, 1976 FORD F700 FARM TRUCK. 620-793-3854

FOR SALE: 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE. 620-285-9353

FOR SALE: MANNEQUINS (FATHER, MOTHER, 2 KIDS) 620-566-7074

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

RUMMAGE SALE: TODAY IS THE FINAL DAY OF THE SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST RUMMAGE SALE. THE SALE STARTED AT 8 AND IS OVER AT 4PM. THE SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST SCHOOL AND CHURCH IS LOCATED 1 MILE WEST OF 10TH AND PATTON RD.

STORAGE UNIT SALE #22 – THIS SALE IS SATURDAY FROM 8AM UNTIL 7PM. TAKE THE STREET THAT RUNS FROM THE SUBWAY, (JEFFERSON) SOUTH TO THE END OF THE STREET. THERE ARE LOTS OF ITEMS NEW AND USED SUCH AS; CLOTHING FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS, LOTS OF SHOES, SHEETS, BEDSPREADS, NEW MEN’S GIFT SETS, HALLOWEEN AND CHRISTMAS STUFF, DISHES, POTS AND PANS, MICROWAVE, FURNITURE (DINETTE SET W/4 CHAIRS, OAK COFFE TABLE, RECLINER, NEW 6PC PATIO SET THAT IS NEW IN THE BOX. ALSO 2 LOUNGE CHAIRS AND ITEMS TO NUMEROUS TO MENTION.

GARAGE SALE: THIS SALE LOCATION IS 2812 26TH ST. IN GREAT BEND. THE SALE IS TOMORROW,FRIDAY FROM 1 UNTIL 6. OLD MOTHER HUBBARD CLEANED OUT HER CUPBOARDS AND SHE’S GOT “STUFF” TO SELL LIKE: HUMIDIFIER, STAND ELECTRIC MIXER, BREAD MACHINE, POTS AND PANS, DISHES. ALSO, CLOTHING SIZE M, SHOES IN SIZE 8, LUGGAGE, KNICK KNACKS, HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS AND CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS, ALSO TOYS, GAMES & PUZZLES. AND ITEMS TO NUMEROUS TO MENTION.

FOR SALE: A BROWN RECLINER SOFA, AND A BROWN RECLINING LOVESEAT THAT’S IN VERY GOOD CONDITION. ALSO, TRANE 3 TON CONDENSER UNIT. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 620-282-1771 OR 620-653-2680

H & H AUCTION WILL BE HOSTING AN AUCTION FOR J & L COIN ON OCTOBER 20TH. BIDDING WILL START PROMPTLY AT 10AM. THE LOCATION IS THE PARKING LOT BEHIND J& L COIN. ITEMS BEING AUCTION: WINCHESTER MODEL 97, CUSTOM 243 W/MAUSER ACTION, MARLIN GOOSE GUN, SKS, COLT FRONTIER 6 SHOOTER CHAMBERED 44-40, REMINGTON 870 WING MASTER, MARTINI 577-450 AND MANY MANY MORE FIREARMS. SPORTS MEMORABILIA, FISHING POLES AND FISHING EQUIPMENT, BICYCLES, HAND TOOLS, TOOL BOXES, SEVERAL PISTOLS, RIFLES, SHOTGUNS, ARCADE GAMES. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE GO TO: ksauctioneer.com

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT WEEK-END