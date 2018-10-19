Murder Mystery play hosted by Pawnee Valley Campus hospital

Pawnee Valley Community Hospital will be hosting a Murder Mystery on November 3.

The play, “Who Killed Polly” is an original written by Robert Mundon and will have murder and mayhem set in the Oval Office in the 1980s. Tickets will be on sale until October 26 and includes social hour, dinner and the Murder Mystery itself.

Over 12 local celebrities will be there including but not limited to Mr. “T”, Ronald Regan and Michael Jackson to name a few.

You are encouraged to dress the 80s part and prizes will be given to the best female and male 80s outfit. Get tickets by contacting Julie Bugner-Smith at 620-285-8632 or julie.bugnersmith@haysmed.com. Cash, check or credit card accepted. $50 a ticket or a table of eight for $400.

The PVCH Foundation has a major fundraiser in the fall to help raise money for the betterment of health care in the community.

Just in the past six months the hospital has added new scales for the clinic, Biodex machine for physical therapy, new Vitalstim machine for speech therapy to help stroke victims, UPS system for the MRI, Respite Care Room, to name a few.

The Foundation also believes in community involvement and has created the Kindergarten U program they host with Pawnee Valley Medical Associates, teaching kindergartens about the hospital and clinic and how each department works. In September the Foundation hosted the first Community Conversations Distracted Driving event with the Larned and Pawnee High School students and the public. They will help co-host a breast cancer awareness event October 23 with The University of Kansas Health System, Pawnee Valley Campus from 6 to 8 pm at the hospital.