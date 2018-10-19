Large crowd welcomes Vice President to Kansas

WICHITA — A large crowd was on hand to welcome Vice President Mike Pence to Wichita Thursday evening. Pence arrived just after 7:30p.m. following stops earlier in the day in Colorado and Oklahoma.

The Vice President attended a dinner and reception fundraiser in support of Kansas Secretary of State and Gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach, at the Air Capital Flight Line Building in Wichita. He spoke to the private gathering about immigration, cutting taxes and encouraged them to get out to vote.

Great to be in Wichita supporting an early supporter of @RealDonaldTrump's @KrisKobach1787 to be be next Governor of the great state of Kansas! Kris is "Kansas grown," and he's carried his Kansas values with him at every stage of his life!

On Friday the Vice President is scheduled to attend a similar reception in Topeka for Kansas 2nd district congressional candidate Steve Watkins. Former state House Minority Leader Paul Davis and Watkins are in a tight race to win the seat currently held by Lynn Jenkins.