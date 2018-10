FORD COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Friday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Freightliner semi driven by William E. Howard Jr., 44, Greensburg, was northbound on U.S. 400 just west of Ford.

The driver lost control of the semi as he attempted to make a turn westbound onto Saddle Road. The truck rolled onto the passenger side.

Howard was transported to the hospital in Dodge City. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.