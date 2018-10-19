Kansas man accused of stealing cake, vacuum from Dairy Queen

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 5:00 a.m. Thursday, police investigators worked a burglary to the Dairy Queen 3320 SW 29th Street in Topeka, according to Lt. Aaron Jone. The stolen items included a cake and vacuum.

After developing information, officers conducted a knock and talk in the 3300 block of SW 29th Street at approximately 5:00 pm.

They arrested 33-year-old Dustin Cain on suspicion of charges related to the burglary of the Dairy Queen. The vacuum was recovered and returned to Dairy Queen.

Cain has previous convictions for burglary, theft, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and arson, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.