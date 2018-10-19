Kansas jail deputy hospitalized after assault by inmate

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attack on two Sedgwick County Detention Deputies in the Detention Facility.

Just before 9p.m. Thursday, two detention deputies were preparing an inmate for movement from booking to housing, according to Sedgwick County Sergeant Lanon Thompson.

Part of the procedure includes having the inmate showered, searched and then issued clothing. During this procedure, the inmate became non-compliant and combative and assaulted the deputies.

The altercation resulted in minor injuries to one deputy and potentially serious injuries to the second deputy. One deputy was admitted to the hospital for treatment. The deputy’s injuries were evaluated and should return to work in a couple of weeks, according to Thompson.

The inmate 34-year-old Stephanie Dawn Beltz had previously been booked into the facility on a misdemeanor charge of Criminal Trespass by the Wichita Police Department. She has now been booked for Aggravated Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer.

The case will be presented to the District Attorney for review, according to Thompson.