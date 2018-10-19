Kansas deputy in SUV collides with 3 horses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A Reno County sheriff’s deputy driving a sports utility vehicle has suffered minor injuries after colliding with three horses.

Deputy John Hendricks was traveling Thursday evening in the department’s 2017 Ford Explorer when he ran into three horses headed the same direction on the road.

Two of the horses rolled onto the SUV’s windshield during the wreck and the third hit the front passenger side.

The police report lists one horse in critical condition and another with multiple injuries.

Capt. Steve Lutz says he doesn’t know if any of the horses were put down or died.

He says the deputy was traveling within the 55 mph speed limit at the time of the wreck.