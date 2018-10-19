Friday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — People familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that Adam Wainwright’s contract with the St. Louis Cardinals has been put on hold because it violates the maximum-cut rule. The pitcher will have to become a free agent before the agreement can be finalized. St. Louis announced the deal with the 37-year-old right-hander on Oct. 11. He was earning $19.5 million annually, and the new contract guarantees less than $15.6 million. That’s too big of a pay cut under baseball’s labor contract.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have already proven they can outscore just about anybody. Their defense continues to struggle at the other end of the field. Their latest letdown came last Sunday in New England, when the Patriots went downfield in the final minutes to set up a winning field goal.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Bengals bring one of the NFL’s worst defenses to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night to face the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs. They also bring an ailing defense. That should only make it tougher to slow down Patrick Mahomes and Co. The Bengals are coming off a loss to Pittsburgh while Kansas City lost for the first time last week in New England.

UNDATED (AP) — Ninth-ranked Oklahoma plays at TCU in a rematch of last year’s Big 12 championship game. The game is part of a wide-open conference weekend because six of the league’s 10 teams have open dates. Kansas plays at Texas Tech in the other Big 12 game. The Sooners and Horned Frogs are both coming off a loss.

UNDATED (AP) — The surprise team midway through the Big 12 season is deep in the heart of Texas. The Longhorns have a six-game winning streak and are a top 10 team after September for the first time since 2009. That was when they won their last Big 12 title and were the national runner-up. Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has stood out as the successor to Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton has handled the constant change around him by being steady and consistent. Last season, the Cowboys were picked to finish last in the 10-team Big 12 after coach Brad Underwood left for Illinois. The Cowboys went 21-15 and reached the NIT quarterfinals. This season, Boynton has a different set of challenges. He has nine newcomers and only three returnees who played significant minutes.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Three ranked teams look to follow up big wins last week with another good showing and North Carolina State and Clemson play a pivotal Atlantic Coast Conference game. Week eight of the college football season also features a chance for Oregon QB Justin Herbert to bolster his case for inclusion in the Heisman Trophy discussion and Auburn attempts to snap a slump and quell some of the hot-seat talk about coach Gus Malzahn.

HOUSTON (AP) — David Price worked six shutout innings and Rafael Devers slammed a three-run homer as the Boston Red Sox beat the Astros, 4-1 in Houston to capture their first American League pennant in five years. Price had been 0-9 with a 6.16 ERA in 11 career postseason starts before limiting the Astros to three hits. J.D. Martinez opened the scoring with a third-inning homer before Boston completed its fourth straight win after dropping Game 1 of the ALCS.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Red Sox’s five-game series victory over Houston means Chris Sale will likely be the Game 1 starter for Boston in the World Series. Manager Alex Cora said he expected his ailing left-hander to pitch Game 6 of the ALCS Saturday unless Boston wrapped up the pennant last night. Cora says Sale threw off flat ground yesterday and was feeling better since a stomach illness led to him spending a night in a hospital.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Todd Davis and Chris Harris Jr. returned first-quarter interceptions for touchdowns while the Denver Broncos hounded quarterback Josh Rosen in a 45-10 rout of the Arizona Cardinals. Rosen threw three interceptions, lost two fumbles and limped off the field following his fifth sack late in the game. Emmanuel Sanders threw and caught touchdown passes for the 3-4 Broncos.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams has been suspended three games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He won’t actually miss any playing time since the suspension will run while Williams is on injured reserve because of lingering issues from offseason surgery for a broken right foot. Williams was arrested in May on a charge of public intoxication, but the case was dismissed after Williams completed a state-mandated alcohol awareness education course.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 4 Houston 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 127 Chicago 108

Final Miami 113 Washington 112

Final Portland 128 L.A. Lakers 119

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Denver 45 Arizona 10