Cop Shop (10/18)

Barton County Sheriff Daily Incident Log (10/18)

ALARM

At 6:59 AM an alarm was reported at 3808 Railroad Ave, Great Bend.

CATTLE OUT

At 9:45 AM reports of cattle out at SW 130 Ave and SW 20 Rd.

FRAUD

At 10:38 AM fraud reported at 204 SE 30 Ave, Great Bend.

FRAUD

At 3:01 PM fraud reported at 1300 Stone Street, Great Bend.

FRAUD

At 5:46 PM a fraud was reported at 41 SE 50 Rd, Great Bend. RP was advised of her options. No money or goods were exchanged.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

At 7:33 PM obstruction was reported at 10th & Baker Ave., Great Bend.

FOLLOWUP

At 10:09 PM a subject at 41 SE 50 Rd, Great Bend advised a scam number has called many people in the last 24 hours. Subject was advised of her options.

Great Bend Police Department Daily Incident Log (10/18)

CHECK SUBJECT

At 1:54 AM reported a male subject in the lobby and wanted him removed at 1506 K 96 Hwy, Great Bend.

ALARM

At 3:01 AM an alarm was reported at 4905 10th St, Great Bend.

ALARM

At 4:14 AM an alarm was reported at 821 Main St, Great Bend.

NON INJURY ACCIDENT

At 9:54 AM a non-injury accident was reported at 3503 10th St, Great Bend.

NON INJURY ACCIDENT

At 10:25 AM a non-injury accident was reported at 9047 6th St, Great Bend.

LOST PROPERTY

At 11:04 AM a lost property case was made at 2012 32nd St, 2A, Great Bend, KS.

UTILITY PROBLEMS

At 12:11 PM reported smell of gas at Broadway and Patton Rd. Handled by GBFD.

BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS

At 12:27 PM a burglary not in progress was reported at 2102 27th St, Great Bend.

CHECK AREA

At 12:29 PM the area at 1801 Willow Ln, Great Bend was checked for a possible broken window.

FRAUD

At 6:53PM a fraud was reported at 5808 16th St Terrace 10, Great Bend.

OTHER

At 9:06 PM wanted to speak with an officer about information on a stolen vehicle that might be in the area at 1217 Williams St, Great Bend.

EXTRA PATROL

At 9:25PM reported an older pickup parked in the area of 1017 Harding, Great Bend and wanted it checked. Vehicle left prior to officer arrival.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

At 10:34 PM reports of some unknown subjects trying to start a fight in the parking lot at 3607 10th St, Great Bend. Subjects left prior to officer arrival.

ALARM

At 10:34 PM an alarm was reported at 3509 Forest Ave, Great Bend.

DISTURBANCE

At 11:12 PM reports subjects in the area of 29th and Williams, Great Bend yelling and being loud.

(10/19)

ALARM

At 6:07 AM an alarm was reported at 5918 Aspen Dr, Great Bend.