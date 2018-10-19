Barton music students to present recital on Oct. 25

Story by Brandon Steinert-Barton Public Relations

The first Barton Community College Student Recital of the school year will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, October 25 in the Dorothy Moses Morrison Chapel, located in the Fine Arts Building, F-157. The recital is free and open to the public.

The voice students are preparing for competition at the Tabor Voice Festival in Hillsboro on Oct. 27. Those competing in the Tabor auditions will be performing in this first recital, which consists of voice students, string students, woodwind and piano/organ. Students are under the instruction of Director of Instrumental Studies Steve Lueth, Keyboard Instructor Karole Erikson, Voice Instructor Glenna Gaunt, Percussion Instructor Kurtis Koch and Guitar Instructor Curtis Oberle.

Barton music students are an eclectic group of traditional college students, area high school students enrolled for college credit and area adults studying for their own enjoyment.

Vocalists include Brianna Bushnell of Augusta, Dacia Barner of Moline, Kelsey Neeland of Great Bend, Alyxius Torres of Great Bend, Rachael Dickson of Ellinwood, Aiden Johnson of Ellis, Jessica Pfortmiller of Larned, Kenzie Wolf of Hoisington, Jesseca Hames of Great Bend, Anna Hislop of Wichita and Katelynn Robinson of Ellinwood.

An organist and pianist, Jennifer Pfortmiller and Karole Erikson respectively, will perform together.

Other instrumental students performing include Robert Felt of Great Bend on violin, Slade Zamarippa of Ellinwood on clarinet, and Dorian Lueth of Great Bend on viola.