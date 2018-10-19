Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Report (10/18)

RELEASED: Larson, Trapper of Larned, KS. Received a 48 hour OR BOND on GBMC case for NO DL, signal 30 through dispatch.

RELEASED: Ramirez, Meryl for Barton County District Court Case Probation Violation after being released to KDOC.

RELEASED: Leon, Lee S of Great Bend, KS on BTDC case for Aggravated Domestic Battery and Criminal Damage. Posted Bond through A-1.

RELEASED: Jackson, Miles V. on Barton County case for poss meth, poss hydrocodone and poss para $10,000 surety bond with B and K Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Klein, Israel of Great Bend KS on EMC warrant for failure to appear after being released on 8/14/2018, GMBC Warrant for contempt of court after being released on 8/29/2018, GMBC warrant for contempt of court after being released on 10/08/2018. Klein, Israel of Great Bend KS BTDC case for Aggravated Assault after the case was dismissed.

RELEASED: Jahay, Sammy of Great Bend KS received a $20,000 OR.

BOOKED: Cline, Roy of Great Bend KS on GBMC warrant for Contempt of Court. Bond set at $497.50 Cash only or 30 days in jail.

RELEASED: Kilbourn, Ethan on BTDC Warrants for Own Recognizance Bond of $20,000 CS through Judge Burgess. Signal 30 through dispatch.

RELEASED: Provins, Jared on BTDC Warrant on Burglary x3, Criminal Damage to Property x3, Theft x3. Released by order of the court of OR Bond of $15,000 CS through Judge Burgess.