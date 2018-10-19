Another suspect convicted in Saline County contract killing

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Another man has been convicted in the contract killing of a Salina man whose battered body was found on a path near a popular fishing area in June 2017.

Brandon St. Clair is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21 for multiple counts, including felony murder and aggravated kidnapping, in the death of 29-year-old Brandon Lee Shelby.

Charging documents say another man, Charles Rodgers, beat, choked and stabbed Shelby, expecting James Pavey to pay him with money or drugs. St. Clair and a fourth man, Austin Bott, were accused of helping.

Pavey and Rodgers entered no contest pleas, although Rodgers since has filed a motion to withdraw his plea. Bott has pleaded to lesser charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery.