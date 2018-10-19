$10,000 Shop at Home for the Holidays Shopping Spree



It’s a $10,000 Shopping Spree you get to spend however you want at any of our participating businesses! Step 1: Register! You can do that two ways. At any of the in-store boxes at locations listed below. OR by special Live Appearance Days, where we will draw an instant finalist that day! Step 2: If you are selected as a finalist, join us on 12-15-17 for our Giveaway Day! The Shop at Home for 8the Holidays $10,000 Shopping Spree winner will be selected randomly from all finalists present that day.

Register today at these locations!

Bauer Computers – Moeder Plumbing Heating & Air

The Wright Place – Nex-Tech Wireless

RMAC’s Truck & Equipment – Sutherlands

Pro-Tint – Satellite Pros

H&B Video & Communications in Holyrood and Ellinwood

P&S Security – Eldridge Fencing

Cardinal Pharmacy – Millers of Claflin

Home Lumber – Dawson Jewelers

That New Place – Auto Body Repair Shop

Great Bend Appliance Furniture & Sleep Source

Bookies

QUALIFIED FINALISTS

—————————————————————

OFFICIAL RULES

LIMIT ONE ENTRY PER PERSON PER DAY PER SPONSOR LOCATION. Complete entry form in full. Please print. Must Be Present to Enter. The “Shop at Home for the Holidays” promotion is open to all Kansas residents at least 21 years of age except employees of Eagle Communications, Hull Broadcasting, Bauer Computers, Moeder Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning and their spouse/companion and their minor children. Employees of other participating business and their families may enter, however they may not register at their place of employment. Listen to Eagle Radio Stations KVGB FM – “B 104.3 The Point”… “100.7 Eagle Country” – KHOK FM… 1590 AM-KVGB… and Hull Broadcasting Station “Hits 106.9”-KBGL for details. Finalists for this promotion will be qualified from in-store registrations… and during special “Shop at Home for the Holidays” Instant Finalist Premium Days. Only one finalist per household may qualify. No purchase necessary to win. Prize is non-transferable for any cash value. Winner is responsible for taxes and fees. Signing this entry form allows Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting to use your name, likeness, image, character or voice for promotional purposes. No sponsor or their affiliates assume any liability in connection with this giveaway. Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting reserve the right to disqualify any entry for violation of contest rules. The decision of Eagle Radio of Great Bend and Hull Broadcasting is final.