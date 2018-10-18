Vice President Mike Pence to arrive in Kansas today

SEDGWICK COUNTY — The Vice President of the United States is coming to Kansas. Mike Pence will appear at a campaign event in support of Kansas candidate for governor Kris Kobach.

The dinner and reception is scheduled for Thursday evening at the Air Capital Flight Line Building in Wichita. Tickets for the event were $150 per person. Photographs with the Vice President were also available for significantly more money.

The trip by the Vice President follows a Saturday October 6 stop in Kansas by President Donald Trump.