Vice President Mike Pence to arrive in Kansas today

SEDGWICK COUNTY — The Vice President of the United States is coming to Kansas.  Mike Pence will appear at a campaign event in support of Kansas candidate for governor Kris Kobach.

Vice President Pence during an October campaign stop in Missouri -photo courtesy VP Pence

The dinner and reception is scheduled for Thursday evening at the Air Capital Flight Line Building in Wichita. Tickets for the event were $150 per person. Photographs with the Vice President were also available for significantly more money.

The trip by the Vice President follows a Saturday October 6 stop in Kansas by President Donald Trump.