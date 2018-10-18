Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have built a strong rapport just six games into their partnership. Mahomes has hit the speedster just about every way imaginable, including with his left hand. And together, they’re a big reason why the Chiefs are off to a 5-1 start with their lone loss last Sunday in New England.

UNDATED (AP) — A bye week for No. 13 West Virginia coincides with saying so long to some lofty goals. An undefeated season. A shot, for now, of reaching the College Football Playoff. And possibly the Heisman Trophy aspirations of quarterback Will Grier. The Mountaineers were thoroughly outplayed in a 30-14 loss at Iowa State last Saturday. Next is a Thursday night home game Oct. 25 against Baylor, followed by a brutal November schedule.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Tigers have lost three games in a row, largely because of unforced errors and sloppy play. A win against Memphis is key for Missouri to turn its season around. Quarterback Drew Lock says he has at times tried to force plays.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Once a mighty mid major, Northern Iowa has lost more games than it has won over the past two seasons. The Panthers are hoping four-star freshman point guard A.J. Green can help them get back to the top of the Missouri Valley standings. Green, a consensus top-80 recruit whose father, Kyle, is Northern Iowa’s associate head coach, is the kind of rare natural talent that the Panthers rarely land and he’s atop a recruiting class that coach Ben Jacobson hopes will reinvigorate the program.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. smacked a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning as the Boston Red Sox knocked off the Houston Astros, 8-6 to take a three-games-to-one lead in the American League Championship Series. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers also had two RBIs for the Bosox, who can wrap up the series on Thursday. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve had a home run taken away by fan interference in the first inning.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw worked seven strong innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers took a three-games-to-two lead in the National League Championship Series by beating the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-2. Kershaw struck out nine and held the Brewers to three hits, including Lorenzo Cain’s RBI double in the second. Justin Turner and Yasiel Puig (YAH’-see-ul pweeg) provided two hits and an RBI for the Dodgers, who allowed just three runs in winning the last two games.

HOUSTON (AP) — The NBA’s top team during the 2017-18 regular season has opened the current campaign with a lopsided loss. Anthony Davis delivered 32 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists as the Pelicans hammered the Rockets, 131-112. Nikola Mirotic had 30 points for New Orleans, which outscored Houston 76-44 in the paint and hit 40 percent of its 25 3-point attempts.

UNDATED (AP) — The Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks each won their first game under new head coaches. Nick Nurse looked on as Kawhi Leonard provided 24 points and a team-high 13 rebounds in the Raptors’ 116-104 victory against Cleveland. The Knicks won for David Fizdale as they set a single-quarter scoring mark by pouring in 49 in the second period of a 126-107 rout of Atlanta.

Wednesday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 8 Houston 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Milwaukee 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 103 Brooklyn 100

Final Milwaukee 113 Charlotte 112

Final Indiana 111 Memphis 83

Final Orlando 104 Miami 101

Final N-Y Knicks 126 Atlanta 107

Final Toronto 116 Cleveland 104

Final New Orleans 131 Houston 112

Final San Antonio 112 Minnesota 108

Final Utah 123 Sacramento 117

Final Phoenix 121 Dallas 100

Final Denver 107 L.A. Clippers 98

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Denver at Arizona 8:20 p.m. Thursday