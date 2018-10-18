Sheriff: One man dead after Kansas construction accident

JACKSON COUNTY — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal construction accident. Just after 2p.m. Wednesday, first responders were called to a home in the 500 Block of Iowa in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

Two workers were injured when they were thrown from the basket of a lift on a mobile crane while working on the three-story home.

The men were transported to the hospital in Holton where one died, according to Morse. The other man had an arm amputation and was transported to the University of Kansas hospital.

Authorities are expected to release additional details on Thursday.