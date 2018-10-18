Police identify victim in fatal Kansas house fire

SALINE COUNTY — One person died in a house fire Wednesday in Saline County.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer on patrol found heavy smoke in the 800 block of North 7th Street in Salina, according Police Captain Paul Forrester. At the same time, 9-1-1 calls started coming in to dispatch about a house fire at 832 N. 7th.

Firefighters found 78-year-old Ronald Holub inside the home unresponsive. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center where he died. Exact cause of the fire has not been released. It is believed to have been accidental, according to Forrester.

Holub was the only resident of the home which is considered a total loss.